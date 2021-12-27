Camila Cabello

The “Havana” singer announced in December 2021 that she planned to take a break from social media after Christmas. “Going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story the day after Christmas. “Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y’all.”

One day earlier, the Fifth Harmony alum wished her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, happy birthday via Instagram. “You really taught me what love and generosity look like- the most important things in life- kindness, empathy, compassion, taking care of people,” she wrote. “You’ve taught me by how you walk and move in this world. I wish you so much fun, laughter, friendship, joy, and deep rest today and always. Happy birthday you Christmas baby!!!!!”