Making Moves

Following their last official engagement as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan made the decision to move to Canada with son Archie, then 10 months old. An insider told Us exclusively in March 2020 that the prince had “snapped” after watching his wife face mistreatment in her role as duchess and that he hoped to “shield his son from the negativity and tension” of royal life. The family of three later settled down in Los Angeles.