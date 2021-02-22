Lili Reinhart

The Hustlers star was first linked to Sprouse in July 2017 after they were spotted showing PDA at Comic-Con. They kept their romance mostly private, with Reinhart telling Harper’s Bazaar in July 2018 that she was “not OK talking about my relationship.” Multiple sources confirmed to Us in July 2019 that the pair had split.

Reinhart revealed in September 2019 that they were back on. However, the Disney Channel alum shared in August 2020 that they “initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March.”

Amid her on-off relationship with Sprouse, the actress came out as a “proud bisexual woman” in June 2020.