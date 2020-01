Jesse Csincsak

In 2008, Jesse proposed to DeAnna Pappas at the end of season 4 of The Bachelorette. However, the pair split. A few months later, the pro snowboarder went on to marry Bachelor contestant Ann Lueders in 2010 and the pair have three children, Noah, born in February 2011, Carter, born in December 2016, and Charlotte, born in March 2014.