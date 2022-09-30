Caila Quinn and Nick Burrello

Us exclusively revealed on September 30 that the Bachelor alum and Burrello are expecting their first child.

“I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it,” Quinn recalled to Us how she told her husband the exciting news. “When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!”

She added: “We are grateful and [are] so happy for a boy or a girl, but many of our friends are having boys so I think it would be fun for our baby to have friends their age they could go to summer camp with.”