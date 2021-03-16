Survivor’s Sierra Dawn Thomas and More Pregnant Stars' 2021 Baby Bump Pics

Pregnancies Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza March 16, 2021 Courtesy of Sierra Dawn Thomas/Instagram 37 1 / 37 Sierra Dawn Thomas The Survivor alum marked the start of her third trimester on March 15. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News