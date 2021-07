Sophia Di Martino

“It’s not easy being a working Mama (understatement!),” the Loki star captioned a July 2021 Instagram photo. “#christinewada designed [my character] Sylvie’s costume and had the genius idea of adding concealed zippers for easy access so that I could use my hands-free @elvie pumps easily (pictured) and nurse my baby between takes. It’s little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job AND be a parent. I’m forever grateful.”