How’s this for random AF: Craig Conover once spent Easter Sunday with Sofia Vergara — because his Southern Charm costar Whitney Sudler-Smith is related to her ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

Conover, 34, revealed the surprising tidbit while talking about Vergara’s split from Joe Manganiello on a recent episode of his and Austen Kroll’s “Pillows and Beer” podcast. (Us Weekly confirmed that Manganiello, 46, filed for legal separation from the Modern Family alum, 51, on Wednesday, July 19, listing the date of their separation as July 2.)

“The Sofia Vergara thing, which I don’t understand — I just remember when she used to date Whitney’s cousin and we all had Easter at Whitney’s house,” Conover told Kroll, 36.

Though Conover didn’t mention “Whitney’s cousin” by name, he was referring to Loeb, 47, who popped the question to Vergara in 2012 after two years of dating. (Per FITS News, the Easter outing took place in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2013.)

Though Loeb and Vergara called it quits in 2014, they were locked in a messy legal battle for years over the custody rights of their frozen pre-embryos, which were created when they underwent in-vitro fertilization in 2013. Seven years after their split, in 2021, Vergara — who is the mother of adult son Manolo —won the case, which blocked Loeb from using the pre-embryos to create a child. At the time, Vergara had been married to Manganiello for six years.

When speaking about Vergara and Manganiello’s split on “Pillows and Beer,” Kroll said he was “saddened” by the couple’s decision to split.

“They just seemed super cute, like, super good … and then you fast-forward and they’re getting [divorced]. And I’m like, is anybody safe? Is anybody safe out there?” Kroll said. “I just thought they were just the cutest and, like, smitten kitten, and that’s how they were gonna go. And now they’re getting divorced? It’s like, damn.”

Vergara and Manganiello, for their part, addressed their split in a statement on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the actors stated.

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the pair weren’t “happy” and had been “living apart” for months. Despite their “mutual” decision to part ways, the exes are on different post-split paths.

“Sofia’s friends have rallied around her and wouldn’t be surprised if she was ready to date again now,” the insider told Us, adding that Manganiello is “not eager to jump into a new relationship anytime soon.”