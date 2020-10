Kaley Cuoco and Josh Resnik

One year after splitting from Big Bang Theory costar Johnny Galecki, Cuoco moved on with Resnik. The Flight Attendant actress and the addiction specialist got engaged in October 2011 but went their separate ways in March 2012. Cuoco was later married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016 and tied the knot with Karl Cook in 2018.