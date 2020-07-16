Celebrity Exes Who Worked Together After the Breakup

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley

In 2013, a rep told Us Weekly that the Gossip Girl costars — who played Serena van der Woodsen and Dan Humphrey — had secretly ended things in September 2010 after three years of dating. An insider told Us at the time, “They’re still good friends and hang out on the set.” Two years later, Badgley congratulated his ex on getting married to Ryan Reynolds after Lively and the Deadpool star wed. In February 2017, Badgley secretly married his girlfriend, Domino Kirke, at a Brooklyn courthouse.