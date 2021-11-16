Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

After Cyrus’ 2019 split from now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer moved on with the Australian crooner that October. When their breakup was confirmed in August 2020, Simpson raved about Cyrus’ song “Midnight Sky” and shared a screenshot of their celebratory FaceTime call to his Instagram Story. “So proud of you,” he wrote over the pic. “Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!”