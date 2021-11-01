Dawson’s Creek

Meredith Monroe, who played Andie McPhee on the WB series, doesn’t have to wait until the next reunion to catch up with her costars. “James, Josh, Katie, we’re all in a group text,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “We reconnected [after the 20th anniversary] and now we have a group text going again, so that’s been nice.”

However, this was news to Philipps, who told Us that she and Michelle Williams weren’t asked to join the ongoing conversation. “I don’t know why we’re not on it, but we’re not,” she said that same year. “Maybe they figure that we’re fine.”