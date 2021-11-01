Kardashian-Jenner Family
In 2018, Kendall Jenner revealed that her family didn’t have just one text thread, but multiple ones — which made her nervous.
“I was on a group chat with Khloé [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian] the other day and we were talking about something — I don’t even think we were talking bad about one of our other family members — but I had this realization,” the model said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, do you have a group chat about me?! Do you talk about me in other group chats?’ They were like, ‘Kendall, you literally don’t do anything wrong. We don’t talk about you.’”
