Riverdale

Not even a pandemic could hinder the online chemistry of the CW teen drama’s cast. “[Our] group chat is always lit up,” Petsch told Us in July 2020. “It’s never not lit.”

Camila Mendes agreed with her costar. “Our group text is active,” she told Us in April 2021. “There’s a lot of TikToks being sent back and forth. We’re always texting each other when personal things happen. We very much lean on each other.”