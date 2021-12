Hilary Swank and Jennifer Garner

Swank told Conan O’Brien in 2018 that she sometimes signs autographs as Garner— but it’s only to keep people from badmouthing the Alias alum.

“They actually said, ‘Don’t be a bitch,'” the Million Dollar Baby actress noted of some foul-mouthed fans. “I didn’t want to give her a bad name, so I took a photo with them. Maybe someone will say some day, ‘That’s not Jennifer Garner.'”