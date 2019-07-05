News

Selena Gomez, Sarah Hyland, Kim Kardashian and More Celebrities Who Took a Break From Social Media

Aidy Bryant

The SNL star explained why she quit Twitter during a SXSW Q&A for her movie Shrill, “It’s a bad space,” she explained, “I think the thing that shocked me about it — and it’s really the reason I got off Twitter — was every time I played Sarah Huckabee Sanders … every time I did it, I would get a ton of tweets and 50 percent of them would be conservative people who would be like, ‘You are a fat disgusting pig who should not play this strong, independent woman.’ And the other 50 percent were like, ‘Aidy is too beautiful to play this fat, disgusting liar.’”

