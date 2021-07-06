Brie Larson

While commemorating the one-year anniversary of her YouTube channel in July 2021, the Captain Marvel star announced that she decided to put her social media project on hold for the moment. “So I did not think that I would hit the one-year mark on this, to be quite honest,” she said in a video message to her followers. “I didn’t know how I’d feel putting myself out there weekly in this way. I think some of you know that I started this channel, I started thinking about it before the pandemic, and it was because I needed to just, like, I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal.”

The Oscar winner explained that because film production had resumed more regularly after the coronavirus lockdowns of 2020, she would have less time to spend on her vlog. “I can’t keep up on doing videos weekly,” she added. “I’ve got to go back to my job. My first job. My acting job.”