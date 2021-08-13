Delilah Belle Hamlin

In August 2021, the model told her followers that she needed some time away from her apps to focus on herself and her health. “On social media, we see what people want us to see. I want you to see that I’m not perfect,” she wrote via Instagram. “For a long time, for many reasons, I didn’t take my physical and mental health seriously. … Right now I must prioritize my physical and mental health although I do feel weirdly guilty doing so. It’s starting to get a bit scary so if I’m not as present on social media, if I don’t meet deadlines, if I don’t respond to messages, this is why. I’m sorry to everyone, but for me, I need to take this break to save my energy and use it to heal.”