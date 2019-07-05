Demi Lovato

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer paused her social media activity for several months following her July 2018 drug overdose. After seeking treatment in a rehab facility for three months, Lovato returned to Instagram for a good cause in November — to encourage people to get out and vote on Election Day. “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” she wrote alongside a shot of her at the booth.

Lovato said goodbye to Twitter again in February 2019 after she was slammed for saying her “favorite part” of Super Bowl LIII was looking at memes about 21 Savage, who was arrested by U.S. immigration officials the morning of the big game and faces deportation. The Disney Channel alum clarified that she would never joke about “anyone getting deported,” but still deactivated her social media account. She later wrote on her Instagram Story: “This break couldn’t last long enough tbh.”

Lovato announced another Instagram break in July 2019 after showing support for her manager, Scooter Braun, amid his feud with Taylor Swift over his purchase of the “Shake It Off” singer’s master recordings. “Taking a break for a while,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story. “Be kind.”