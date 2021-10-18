Jennifer Love Hewitt

Following the birth of her third child, the Party of Five alum took to Instagram in October 2021 to announce she was taking a social media breather. Hewitt said she needed “at least a week, maybe two away” so that she could transition from “scrolling time” to “active time” with her family.

The 9-1-1 star explained that being on the apps made her feel “bad” about her postpartum body. “Like I’m not enough. Doing enough. Getting my body back fast enough. Giving enough. All of it,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.