Bethenny Frankel vs. Carole Radziwill — RHONY

After Bethenny returned to RHONY for season 7 in 2015, she became fast friends with Carole. The two women traveled together in between seasons and stuck by one another during seasons 8 and 9. When season 10 came around, however, their relationship changed. They tried to explain their respective reasons for the rift throughout the season, with Bethenny accusing Carole of changing and Carole essentially calling Bethenny needy. The former besties also fought over Carole’s on-off boyfriend Adam Kenworthy after he did not accept the businesswoman’s offer to photograph one of her mission trips without pay.

Where They Stand Today: As of the season 10 reunion, which filmed in July 2018, there is little to no hope for Bethenny and Carole to become friends again. They argued over text messages, Carole’s blogs (in which she tended to slam Bethenny) and all of the names they called each other during the season. The author did, however, tell Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018 that she sent Bethenny a “handwritten note” after the Shark Tank star’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields died that August. While Bethenny did not respond, Carole didn’t take it personally: “There’s no reason to respond back. I remember when my husband [Anthony Radziwill] passed away [in 1999]. I really appreciated people who wrote. Email was around, but not necessarily texting. But to get a note in the mail was really nice, and there’s no pressure to respond to that.”

During a June 2019 appearance on WWHL, Bethenny revealed that she recently saw Carole. “I ran into her at a charity event a couple of months ago. We had a really nice time. I saw her at the bar, we had a conversation, we talked about Adam and just life,” she said. “You know, it was nice. We actually just had a moment. It was clean. I like when things are clean.”

In May 2022, Carole told Us that she hasn’t spoken to Bethenny in “years,” noting, “I didn’t even know she was engaged or to be married. So good for her. … That [friendship] was a business one, I think. I mean, I’ve come to learn that it was show-related and neither of us are on the show anymore, but I wish her well. I didn’t know she was getting married so good for her.”