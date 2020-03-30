Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Dorinda Medley vs. Ramona Singer — RHONY

During season 11 of the Bravo hit, Medley accused Singer of ditching her at the 2018 Angel Ball after inviting her to come along. Medley claimed that Singer sat elsewhere when they were supposed to be seated at the same table.

In May 2019, Singer noted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she “messed up,” adding, “At the Angel Ball, I really perceived it was a different table. Now, I know never to swear on my daughter’s life because I may look ageless but my mind isn’t. I didn’t get it right.”

Where They Stand Today: In March 2020, Medley confirmed to Us exclusively that she is “absolutely not” on good terms with Singer. “The good thing about me is I stand by my stuff. If I think I did something wrong, I’m quick to say I’m sorry,” she said at the time. “But if I see something wrong, I’m quick to point it out.”

Despite this, Medley noted that she and Singer “go through our stuff” but the duo “eventually always try to work it out.”