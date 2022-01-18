Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Kim Richards vs. Kyle Richards — RHOBH

Nothing raises the stakes like a family feud. The siblings’ relationship hit its lowest point during the season 1 finale of RHOBH after Kim, who was no longer sober, accused Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky of “stealing [her] goddamn house.” While the Bravo stars struggled to agree on whether or not Kyle and Mauricio buying Kim’s share of their late mother’s home was fair, they attempted to move past their infamous fight in the back of a limo. The sisters, whose relationship remained rocky over the years, hit another rough patch at the season 5 reunion after Kyle accused Kim’s dog Kingsley of biting her then 18-year-old daughter, Alexia. The two women both revealed that they did not speak for months after the alleged incident. During the next two seasons, Kyle tried to be supportive of Kim’s sobriety journey, but the former child star often accused her sister of not having her back with the other women.

Where They Stand Today: Since Kim’s departure from RHOBH after season 7, her relationship with Kyle appears to be on better terms. “I’m good with both my sisters today. I have a great relationship with both of them,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight about Kyle and their half-sister, Kathy Hilton, in August 2018. “Family is important and I just didn’t think there’s a reason for anybody or anything to get in the way of it, so we’re all good.”

Kyle and Kim proved to be a in good place when the latter made a series of cameos on season 10 of RHOBH in 2020.