Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Kim Richards vs. Lisa Rinna — RHOBH

After Lisa questioned Kim’s sobriety because of her behavior at poker party during season 5 of RHOBH, the Melrose Place alum apologized during a dinner in Amsterdam and explained her family’s struggles with addiction. Kim, however, did not accept her apology and implied she knew something about Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin. Lisa then snapped and threw her wine glass in Kim’s direction. Things between the two women escalated again in season 7 after Lisa told Eden Sassoon that Kim was “close to dying.” After denying it for the majority of the season, Lisa admitted she questioned Kim’s sobriety again and wanted to bury the hatchet. Kim had other ideas, however, and infamously shut down the possibility of a friendship by returning the bunny Lisa bought for Kim’s grandson at the season 7 reunion.

Where They Stand Today: When Kim made a brief appearance on season 9 of RHOBH in May 2019, the two women had a pleasant conversation, agreeing to put the past behind them.