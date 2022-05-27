Tamra Judge vs. Vicki Gunvalson vs. Gretchen Rossi — RHOC

The alliances between Tamra, Vicki and Gretchen were constantly changing during seasons 4-8 of RHOC. From accusing each other of being unfaithful to their respective husbands and fiancés to tricking each other into drinking too much (#NakedWasted), things changed for good in season 8 after Vicki highjacked the bachelorette party Gretchen planned for Tamra in Puerto Vallarta. While one unplanned trip to Andales marked the beginning of the end of Gretchen and Tamra’s friendship, things between the handbag designer and the Coto insurance founder got worse after Gretchen and friend Lauri Peterson told the girls that Vicki had a threesome. (The residents of Whistler, Canada, may still be able to hear Vicki screaming about not having multiple partners.)

Where They Stand Today: While Vicki managed to salvage her friendships with both Gretchen (who left the series after season 8) and Tamra, the other two women cannot say the same. According to paperwork filed by their former costar Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband, Jim Bellino, in September 2018, Gretchen and her partner, Slade Smiley, offered to testify against Tamra in Jim’s lawsuit against her for making “morally corrupt” comments about him and Alexis. In Tamra’s response, she called the motion “foundationless” and “conclusory hearsay.”