Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Teresa Giudice vs. Danielle Staub — RHONJ

Teresa and Danielle’s feud gifted RHONJ fans one of the most memorable moments in Housewives history: Teresa’s infamous table flip. After the season 1 cast discovered a book about Danielle’s shady past, the women confronted Danielle about the accusations made about her in Cop Without a Badge. As the conversation proceeded to get more and more heated, Teresa accused her costar of being a “prostitution whore, [who was] f—king engaged nineteen times” and flipped the dinner table over. Their feud continued during season 2, hitting another low point as they chased each other through a country club after the Posche fashion show. At the second season reunion, Teresa got into Danielle’s face (and subsequently pushed host Andy Cohen) after Danielle accused Teresa of not being there for her family.

Where They Stand Today: Teresa shocked fans in October 2016 after she shared a photo of herself and Danielle doing yoga together six years after Danielle left the show. As a result, Danielle rejoined the series in a friend role for seasons 8 and 9 and the former enemies have bonded, with Teresa serving as the matron of honor at Danielle’s May 2018 wedding to Marty Caffrey. “We speak more than once a day,” Danielle told the DailyMail in May 2018. “We’re legitimately friends, it was something that was worth salvaging and has turned into the relationship it should have always been.”

Us confirmed the two women were at odds again while filming season 10 of RHONJ in June 2019. “By the end of the season, there was a lot of finger-pointing between Teresa and Danielle and it led to their falling out,” an insider told Us. A second source added that Teresa and Danielle have “unfollowed each other and aren’t speaking.”

The end of their friendship played out in the season 10 finale when Danielle revealed Teresa was the one who told her to pull Margaret’s ponytail earlier in the season.