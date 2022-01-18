Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today

Teresa Giudice vs. Melissa Gorga — RHONJ

Another sister showdown. When Melissa joined her sister-in-law on RHONJ during season 3, fans quickly learned that the two women did not get along after an argument between Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga, who is married to Melissa, at a christening turned into an physical fight. The tension continued after Melissa made a dig at Teresa in a housewarming card and the Skinny Italian author slammed Melissa for bringing sprinkle cookies to Christmas (the Giudices prefer pignoli cookies!). While the two women called a truce going into season 4, their relationship suffered another blow after Melissa found out Teresa called her a gold digger and got involved in stripper-gate a.k.a rumors that Melissa was a stripper in the past.

Where They Stand Today: While Teresa and Melissa eventually made amends, the two women hit another rough patch during season 9 after Teresa accused her brother, Joe, of not being there for their father. The two women also argued over the new additions to the group, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin.

The two women were able to put their differences aside — yet again — during season 10.