Lydia McLaughlin

After exiting RHOC after one season in 2013, Lydia shocked fans by returning for another season in 2017. She left the series for a second time in February 2018 after just one year. Lydia opened up about her decision to leave exclusively to Us Weekly. “The decision to film and sign on for season 13, like my husband and I were talking a lot and so we included our kids in the conversation and we did a family vote and I was kind of on the fence … obviously they would support me if I really decided to do it again, but I just felt like that was a really good indicator of maybe just the stress it puts on them,” she told Us, referring to her husband, Doug, and their three sons: Stirling, Maverick and Roman.

Since her second departure, Lydia frequently updates her fashion and lifestyle blog and still works on Nobleman magazine with Doug. Lydia teamed up with Bravo again in September 2020 for a digital series called Glitter Town, which also stars Lydia’s mother, Judy Stirling. The show focused on the mother-daughter duo enjoying life and spreading joy and glitter everywhere they go.