Lynne Curtin

Lynne starred on the Bravo series for seasons 4 and 5. After her exit, she filed for divorce from her husband, Frank, in 2012 after 22 years of marriage. While she revealed to Bravo in September 2017 that she “found a new love” after her split, Radar Online reported in January 2018 that her divorce case was thrown out after Frank never appeared in court or responded to her divorce filing. She filed for divorce for the second time in April 2019.

Lynne’s daughter Alexia, meanwhile, made headlines in February 2018 after she was charged with possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, according to Page Six. Lynne’s other adult daughter, Raquel, has maintained a lower profile. Lynne continues to work on her jewelry line.