Halle Berry

Berry became a first-time mom at age 41 when she and then-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry said hello to daughter Nahla in March 2008. She confirmed her second pregnancy — at age 46 — in April 2013. The Oscar winner, whose second child‘s father is her husband, Olivier Martinez, admitted it was the “biggest surprise” of her life. “[I] thought I was kind of past the point where this could be a reality for me.”