Family Time

How Celebrity Parents Are Keeping Their Kids Busy While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus

By
Carrie Underwood Keeping Their Kids Busy While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus
 Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram
36
3 / 36

Carrie Underwood

The country singer vacuumed with her “little helper” by her side.

Back to top