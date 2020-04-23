Family Time

How Celebrity Parents Are Keeping Their Kids Busy While Self-Quarantining Amid Coronavirus

Kristin Cavallari Jokes Shes a Horrible Mother For Computer Time With Son Camden During Quarantine
Kristin Cavallari's Instagram story with Camden. Courtesy Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
Kristin Cavallari

The Very Cavallari star “resorted to computer time” with her son Camden while quarantining.

