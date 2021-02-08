Party Pics! Michelle Money and More Parents Celebrate Kids' 2021 Birthdays

Brielle Money

“After an extremely difficult year, we are beyond grateful to be celebrating another year of life for Brielle! Today she turned 16 years old!!!” Michelle Money captioned a February 7 Instagram slideshow, referencing her daughter’s March 2020 skateboarding accident and coma. “Brielle is proving to be more than I had ever imagined her to be. Her character and strength have been front and center during her 15th year of life. It has blown me away every single day. I’m buckling up (literally and figuratively) for year 16! I can’t wait to see what this amazing kid continues to achieve.”