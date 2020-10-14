Jason Alexander Emerges

The Britney and Kevin: Chaotic alum’s first ex-husband, to whom she was married for a mere 55 hours in January 2004, returned to the spotlight on August 18, 2020, when he attended a #FreeBritney protest in Los Angeles. “I’ve been quiet for 10 years, and I feel [like] what a good time to come forward now with the movement making noise and the conservatorship hearings going on,” Alexander exclusively told Us before claiming that he and Britney “stay in contact pretty regularly” and had texted the night before.