Lynne vs. Jamie

Court documents filed on April 19, 2021, outlined an objection from Britney’s mom, Lynne, who argued that the $890,000 in fees requested by Jamie’s team of attorneys are “procedurally and substantively improper” given that the Holland & Knight firm’s services were not “performed in good faith for the benefit” of Britney. Lynne’s filing asked the court to review the fees and that the $224,000 used for press communication be “immediately repaid” to the pop star’s estate.