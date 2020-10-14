Money Talk

Britney objected to the reappointment of Wallet as co-conservator of her estate in court documents filed on September 11, 2020, saying the attorney is “uniquely unsuitable to fill that role” and “had little or no direct contact” with her over the years. Her lawyer, Ingham, argued that bringing Wallet back onto the case would be “a very poor value that Britney cannot afford” given she has not performed in years.

The paperwork then laid out the exorbitant amounts of money that Britney has paid her team. On top of his $426,000 annual salary, Wallet received a $100,000 “golden parachute” after his “voluntary resignation” in March 2019. Then, in December 2019, Jamie “modified the compensation” of Britney’s business manager Lou Taylor’s firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, to “a minimum annual fee of $500,000,” which was “more than double the amount” that Tri Star previously received.

“[Jamie] has taken the position that Britney’s decision not to perform will require him to undertake drastic changes to her budget. Apparently, this frugality does not extend to the fees [Jamie] pays from the conservatorship to the financial professionals with whom he surrounds himself,” Ingham said in the documents. “Apart from the fact that Mr. Wallet has been extremely expensive in the past, based on what occurred over the 11 years he served as her co-conservator there is no reason to believe that Mr. Wallet will be able to work with Britney to explain and implement any difficult budgetary choices that must be made.”

In response three days later, Jamie claimed that Britney’s filing was full of “untrue” and “misleading” statements and denied that Tri Star is compensated more now than the firm had been in the past. He requested a court hearing to further discuss the matter.