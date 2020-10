Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

After a season filled with ups and downs, the former Bachelorette thought she found her happily ever after with the Nashville native. Wyatt popped the question on the season 15 finale of the ABC reality show in July 2019, but Brown later dumped her then-fiancé after rumors spread that he still had a girlfriend waiting for him in Tennessee. Their breakup aired on the same episode as their proposal.