Christina Aguilera vs. Kelly Osbourne

Don’t you dare cross an angry Osbourne! Osbourne let her feelings be known about Aguilera during an August 2011 segment of E!’s Fashion Police. “She called me fat for years,” she sniffed. “I was never that fat.” A few months later, Andy Cohen asked the red carpet host to say three kind things about Aguilera. “I think she’s looking way better right now, she’s got a great voice and she’s got a beautiful son,” Osbourne finally responded after some thought.