Chris Brown vs. Drake

Nothing gets the fire going more than a feud over a lady friend. Back in June 2012, Brown and Drake were involved in a nasty bar brawl that left five people with minor injuries and Brown himself with a large cut on his chin. The ruckus reportedly began when Brown sent a bottle of liquor over to Drake’s table at a Manhattan nightclub, and Drake sent the bottle back with a note: “I’m still f–king Rihanna.”