Khloe and Kim Kardashian vs. Adrienne Bailon

After Bailon complained in Latina magazine that dating Rob Kardashian hurt her career, the reality star’s loyal sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian quickly came to his rescue. “Adrienne has a lot of nerve to talk s–t about Rob when he is obviously dealing with s–t,” Khloé tweeted in July 2014. And Kim later followed up, writing, “Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian. So sad when people try to kick my brother when he is down #FamilyForever.”