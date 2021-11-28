Bethenny Frankel vs. Carole Radziwill

One time besties Bethenny and Carole started fighting while filming season 10 of Real Housewives of New York City after Bethenny accused Carole’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy of refusing to work on a mission trip to Puerto Rico because there was no pay. A source told Us in March 2018 that the Skinny Girl creator was “jealous” of the author’s friendship with fellow costar Tinsley Mortimer. While the women attempted to bury the hatchet on the Bravo series, Carole slammed Bethenny again after announcing her departure from RHONY. “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” she said in a statement in July 2018. “I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy.” Bethenny then returned the favor by claiming “no RHONY cast member has ever quit” the show on Twitter.