Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Martha Stewart

Beef in the kitchen. The feud began when Stewart took a jab at Paltrow’s lifestyle website, Goop. “She really wants to be part of the lifestyle business. … She’s a charming, pretty person who has a feeling for lifestyle. She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle,” she said on Bloomberg TV in 2013. The following year, she used Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s “conscious uncoupling” divorce expression in her magazine. Paltrow’s response? She posted a “jailbird cake” recipe, seemingly referring to Stewart’s five-month jail sentence in 2004 for fraud.