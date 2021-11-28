Top 5

Stories

Feuds

The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time: Drake and Kanye West, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and More

By
Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Martha Stewart
83
28 / 83
podcast
StockingStuffers_110521_600x338

Gwyneth Paltrow vs. Martha Stewart

Beef in the kitchen. The feud began when Stewart took a jab at Paltrow’s lifestyle website, Goop. “She really wants to be part of the lifestyle business. … She’s a charming, pretty person who has a feeling for lifestyle. She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle,” she said on Bloomberg TV in 2013. The following year, she used Paltrow and Chris Martin‘s “conscious uncoupling” divorce expression in her magazine. Paltrow’s response? She posted a “jailbird cake” recipe, seemingly referring to Stewart’s five-month jail sentence in 2004 for fraud.

Back to top