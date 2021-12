Jennifer Lopez vs. Mariah Carey

It all began in the early 2000s when Carey reportedly told paparazzi “I don’t know her” when asked about Lopez. (She’d repeat the phrase during a Watch What Happens Live appearance in 2016.) Lopez, however, claims that there is no bad blood. “I would love to meet her, and I would love to be friends with her. I think she’s incredibly talented, and I’ve always been a fan of hers,” she said on WWHL in 2015.