Julianna Margulies vs. Archie Panjabi

Not-so-good wife. Margulies and Panjabi’s contentious relationship was part of the showbiz rumor mill for years, but it was finally exposed in 2015. Panjabi announced she was leaving the CBS series The Good Wife, and for her final episode, her character, Kalinda, was supposed to share a scene with Margulies’ Alicia — but it was revealed that the women filmed separately, and a green screen was used in post-production. “[Panjabi] was also doing another show, called The Fall. I went along with whatever Robert asked me to do, and I did it happily,” Margulies claimed in an October 2015 interview. Panjabi, however, claimed the opposite via Twitter. “@TheFallTV was not even in production at that time,” the actress wrote, “and I was in New York ready to film the scene!”