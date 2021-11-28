Miley Cyrus vs. Nicki Minaj

What’s (not) good? After Cyrus called out Minaj for her “not so nice” comments about Taylor Swift in a New York Times interview, the “Anaconda” rapper unexpectedly called out the 2015 MTV VMAs host at the August show — on live television. “And now back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me in the press: Miley, what’s good?” Minaj said on stage, as she accepted her award. The Pink Friday rapper also mouthed, “Don’t play with me, bitch!” Cyrus (as well her family members, the audience and well, everyone) appeared shocked from the side. No reconciliation has been reported.