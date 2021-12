Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

Though they split in October 2013, Kerr and Bloom have remained friends and continue to speak highly of one another. “He’s really happy and I’m happy,” the former Victoria’s Secret model told GQ in 2014. “He’s a great dad. I’m really lucky to have him in my life.” Bloom is the father to the couple’s son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, born in January 2011.