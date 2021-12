Alicia Silverstone and Chris Jarecki

Though the Clueless actress filed for divorce from Jarecki in May 2018 after 20 years together, she revealed to Us in November that there’s no love lost between them. We both love our son, right? We both want to be with our son and we both love each other too,” she said. The vegan enthusiast also revealed that the former pair communicates “every day” in order to raise their son Bear as a family unit. “We’re so good at coparenting with each other.”