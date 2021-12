Chris Pratt and Anna Faris

The Parks and Rec alum and the Mom star, who split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, stepped out together for a family stroll with their son, Jack, the following August. Months later, Faris told Marie Claire in May 2018 that the pair “have a great friendship.” In October 2018, Pratt and Faris took Jack trick-or-treating in Los Angeles with their new significant others, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Michael Barrett, respectively.