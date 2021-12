Drew Barrymore and Tom Green

Not only did the former couple, who were married from 2001 to 2002, tearfully reunite in a September 2020 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, but the exes chatted via Instagram Live the following year. “Will you give [your parents] my love?” Barrymore asked in the September 2021 exchange, which Green said that he would “of course” do.