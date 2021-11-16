Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

The teen singing sensations dated from July to October 2008 before he broke up with her over the phone, but the exes eventually managed to become friends with Swift even revealing in 2016 that she regretted calling him out on the Ellen DeGeneres Show right after their breakup.

“That was too much… We laugh about it now but that was some mouthy — yeah, just some teenage stuff there,” she told DeGeneres at the time.

The two have been spotted hanging out several times over the years. Jonas and wife Sophie Turner even attended Swift’s November 2021 Saturday Night Live performance of “All Too Well.” Hours before the performance, the Game of Thrones actress, who has declared herself a massive Swiftie, wore both the scarf and ring from the singer’s merchandise line for the Red album and said she was “not fine at all” while listening to the new music.